India’s RINL achieves 20 percent increase in crude steel output in April

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 14:29:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved crude steel production of 419,000 mt in April this year from its two operational blast furnaces, up 20 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, May 8.

According to the company, blast furnace No. 1 achieved a crude steel output of 202,000 mt in April, up 14 percent, while blast furnace No. 2’s output was recorded at 218,000 mt, a growth of 26 percent, both year on year.

Finished steel output was recorded at 143,000 mt in April, up 100 percent year on year, the company reported.