﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL achieves 20 percent increase in crude steel output in April

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 14:29:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved crude steel production of 419,000 mt in April this year from its two operational blast furnaces, up 20 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, May 8.

According to the company, blast furnace No. 1 achieved a crude steel output of 202,000 mt in April, up 14 percent, while blast furnace No. 2’s output was recorded at 218,000 mt, a growth of 26 percent, both year on  year.

Finished steel output was recorded at 143,000 mt in April, up 100 percent year on year, the company reported.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

Similar articles

Japan’s JFE Steel sees increased net profit in FY 2023-24

08 May | Steel News

US Steel reports lower net earnings in Q1, commissions new coating line

07 May | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

07 May | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB posts lower net profit and revenues for Q1

03 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

TCUD: Import share in Turkey’s steel consumption falls to 40.7% in March

02 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees lower net profit and sales revenues in Q1

02 May | Steel News

Vale, BHP and Samarco offer $25.4 billion in repairs for dam collapse 

30 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.9 percent week-on-week

30 Apr | Steel News

Chile’s apparent steel consumption increases in 2023

29 Apr | Steel News