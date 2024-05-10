Ukraine’s pig iron output up 25.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 10 May 2024 14:31:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 596,900 mt, up by 10.9 percent month on month and by 9.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production increased by 17.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 24.5 percent year on year to 714,700 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 584,300 mt, rising by 19.6 percent month on month and by 19.9 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the current year, Ukraine produced 2.19 million mt of pig iron, up by 25.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 2.40 million, moving up by 32.8 percent, and rolled steel production was 1.97 million mt, rising by 30.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.