﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 25.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 10 May 2024 14:31:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 596,900 mt, up by 10.9 percent month on month and by 9.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production increased by 17.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 24.5 percent year on year to 714,700 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 584,300 mt, rising by 19.6 percent month on month and by 19.9 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the current year, Ukraine produced 2.19 million mt of pig iron, up by 25.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 2.40 million, moving up by 32.8 percent, and rolled steel production was 1.97 million mt, rising by 30.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

Roman Perepelytsia at IREPAS: Steel consumption in Ukraine approaches pre-war levels

29 Apr | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 6.0 percent in January-March

25 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 2.9 percent in Q1

19 Apr | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 32.1 percent in Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Ansteel’s crude steel output up 0.15 percent in 2023

09 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Q1

04 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes first stage of BF No. 3 overhaul

29 Mar | Steel News