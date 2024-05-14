Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih manages to increase output in April with modernization works

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 14:56:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR), Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced its production results for April this year.

In the given month, the company’s pig iron output totaled 177,000 mt, increasing by 28.3 percent month on month and by 12.0 percent year on year, while its crude steel output moved up by 31.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 89.5 percent year on year to 163,000 mt.

In April this year, AMKR’s rolled steel product output amounted to 152,000 mt, rising by 31.0 percent compared to March and by 94.9 percent year on year, while its iron ore concentrate output grew by 14.3 percent month on month and by 112.0 percent year on year to 744,000 mt. On the other hand, the company’s coke production in the same month came to 88,000 mt, increasing by 4.8 percent month on month and by 15.8 percent year on year.

AMKR stated that they continued to increase their production in April, despite Russia’s constant attacks on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine and related energy supply restrictions. Also, in early April, the company repaired its blast furnace No. 6 and recommissioned its coke batteries Nos. 3 and 4, as SteelOrbis reported previously. These developments allowed AMKR to increase the production of steel and rolled products.