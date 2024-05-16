﻿
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.36% in early May, inventory up 2.51%

Thursday, 16 May 2024 10:40:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early May (May 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1915 million mt, down 0.36 percent compared to late April (April 21-30) this year.

In late April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1994 million mt, up 3.8 percent compared to mid-April (April 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of May 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.2794 million mt, rising by 398,400 mt or 2.51 percent compared to April 30.


