CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.7% in early October, stocks also up

Friday, 18 October 2024 10:43:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early October (October 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.049 million mt, up 1.7 percent compared to late September (September 21-30) this year.

In late September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.014 million mt, up 1.3 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of October 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.73 million mt, increasing by 3.2 percent compared to September 30.


