US raw steel production is up 1.8 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on October 26, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.660 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 26, 2024, is up 1.8 percent from the previous week ending October 19, 2024, when production was 1.631 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 73.4 percent.

Production was 1.664 million net tons in the week ending October 26, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 72.4 percent. The current week production represents a 0.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 26, 2024, was 72.729 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is down 1.7 percent from the 74.002 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.