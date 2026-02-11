US raw steel production is up 1.4 percent - week 6, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on February 7, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.783 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on February 7, 2026, is up 1.4 percent from the previous week ending January 31, 2026, when production was 1.758 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.0 percent.

Production was 1.700 million net tons in the week ending February 7, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 4.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 7, 2026, was 9.557 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.2 percent. That is up 3.7 percent from the 9.218 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.3 percent.