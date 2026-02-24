US raw steel production increases by 0.9 percent - week 8, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on February 21, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.817 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on February 21, 2026, is up 0.9 percent from the previous week ending February 14, 2026, when production was 1.800 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.8 percent.

Production was 1.705 million net tons in the week ending February 21, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.5 percent. The current week production represents a 6.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 21, 2026, was 13.174 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is up 4.3 percent from 12.617 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.