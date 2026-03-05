 |  Login 
US steel mill shipments up 1.7 percent in January 2026 from December

Thursday, 05 March 2026 09:32:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of January 2026, US steel mills shipped 7,583,826 net tons, a 2.0 percent increase from the 7,435,458 net tons shipped in January 2025.

Shipments were up 1.7 percent from the 7,454,338 net tons shipped in the previous month, December, 2025.

A comparison of  January 2026 shipments to the month of January 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 11 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 1 percent and cold rolled sheet, down 13 percent.


