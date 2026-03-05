US steel mill shipments up 1.7 percent in January 2026 from December

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of January 2026, US steel mills shipped 7,583,826 net tons, a 2.0 percent increase from the 7,435,458 net tons shipped in January 2025.

Shipments were up 1.7 percent from the 7,454,338 net tons shipped in the previous month, December, 2025.

A comparison of January 2026 shipments to the month of January 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 11 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 1 percent and cold rolled sheet, down 13 percent.