Danieli to supply scrap shredder plant for Barca Metals in Australia

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that its recycling technology division Danieli Centro Recycling has been selected by Australian scrap-processing operator Barca Metals to supply a shredder-based scrap processing plant at its newly developed yard in New South Wales, Australia.

According to Danieli Centro Recycling, the core of the plant will be a DCR 2227 heavy-duty shredder, powered by a 4,000-hp (3,000 kW) main motor. The plantmaker indicated that the motor will be driven by a Danieli-patented variable speed drive system, which is designed to reduce electrical consumption by up to 20 percent while ensuring a sustained output of 100 tph of high-quality ferrous material.

The plantmaker stated that the optimized plant layout and process configuration are designed to maximize scrap value recovery, improve operational safety, and enhance overall plant profitability for the operator.