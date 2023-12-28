Australia’s Green Steel of WA to build green steel recycling mill

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:56:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based Green Steel of WA has announced that it plans to build a green steel recycling mill in Collie, Western Australia.

The project with an estimated value of $400 million will annually produce 450,000 mt of green steel and will convert 500,000 mt of locally sourced scrap steel into low-carbon rebar. Powered by renewable energy, the mill will not only be Australia’s first green steel mill but also the country’s first entirely new steel mill in over three decades.

The plant is expected to generate up to 500 jobs during the construction phase. The final investment decision is expected to be made in the third quarter of 2024, with operations scheduled to commence in 2026.