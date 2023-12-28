﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia’s Green Steel of WA to build green steel recycling mill

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:56:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based Green Steel of WA has announced that it plans to build a green steel recycling mill in Collie, Western Australia.

The project with an estimated value of $400 million will annually produce 450,000 mt of green steel and will convert 500,000 mt of locally sourced scrap steel into low-carbon rebar. Powered by renewable energy, the mill will not only be Australia’s first green steel mill but also the country’s first entirely new steel mill in over three decades.

The plant is expected to generate up to 500 jobs during the construction phase. The final investment decision is expected to be made in the third quarter of 2024, with operations scheduled to commence in 2026.


Tags: Rebar Scrap Raw Mat Longs Australia Oceania Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Import scrap activity in Pakistan muted due to European sellers’ absence, Red Sea crisis

27 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

SteelOrbis year-end review: Turkish steel industry experiences an even more difficult year in 2023

25 Dec | Steel News

Import scrap prices in Pakistan mainly stable in occasional deals, though sellers try to go higher

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap offers in Pakistan stabilize, though deal prices move up

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices move up slightly as anticipated

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices relatively stable, sentiments positive

03 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-Baltic scrap, supporting higher price levels

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Taiwan continue to fall

27 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan cuts import scrap purchase prices amid negative international outlook

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import shredded scrap prices in Pakistan down slightly in occasional deals

12 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials