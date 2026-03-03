 |  Login 
US raw steel production decreases by 0.3 percent - week 9, 2026

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 09:27:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on February 28, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.811 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on February 28, 2026, is down 0.3 percent from the previous week ending February 21, 2026, when production was 1.817 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.5 percent.

Production was 1.705 million net tons in the week ending February 28, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.5 percent. The current week production represents a 6.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 28, 2026, was 15.048 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.2 percent. That is up 5.0 percent from 14.332 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.


