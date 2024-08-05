 |  Login 
US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

Monday, 05 August 2024 23:24:07 (GMT+3)
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on August 3, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.722 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 3, 2024, is down 0.4 percent from the previous week ending July 27, 2024, when production was 1.729 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.9 percent.

Production was 1.712 million net tons in the week ending August 3, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 75.3 percent. The current week production represents a 0.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 3, 2024, was 52.421 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.5 percent. That is down 2.2 percent from the 53.592 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.3 percent.


