US raw steel production decreases by 1.1 percent - week 10, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 7, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.791 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 7, 2026, is down 1.1 percent from the previous week ending February 28, 2026, when production was 1.811 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.3 percent.

Production was 1.703 million net tons in the week ending March 7, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.5 percent. The current week production represents a 5.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 7, 2026, was 16.839 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.2 percent. That is up 5.0 percent from 16.035 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.