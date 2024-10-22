 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese crude steel output down...

Japanese crude steel output down 3.6 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 11:24:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japanese crude steel production was down by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.8 percent compared to September 2023, totaling 6.62 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 4.80 million metric tons, down by 7.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.6 percent year on year. 

In the January-September period this year, the country’s crude steel output stood at 63.29 million metric tons, down by 3.2 percent, while its pig iron production came to 45.77 million metric tons, decreasing by 3.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: 

Product      

September 2024 (mt)      

M-o-m change (%)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Hot rolled section      

354,900

-0.2

-14.4

Bar      

597,000

15.8

-9.6

Wire rod      

117,000

23.8

16.7

Heavy plate      

665,900

4.1

-8.0

Hot rolled wide strip      

2,810,200

-7.1

-2.8

Cold rolled wide strip      

1,193,400

2.7

2.6

Galvanized sheet      

709,700

8.2

-0.1

Welded pipe      

225,800

7.3

-8.2

Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Pipe Plate Wire Rod Galvanized Tubular Raw Mat Flats Longs Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down two percent in June from May

24 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.6 percent in May from April

26 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.0 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in December from November

26 Jan | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News