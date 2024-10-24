 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.1% in mid-October, stocks also up

Thursday, 24 October 2024 09:39:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-October (October 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.072 million mt, up 1.1 percent compared to early October (October 1-10) this year.

In early October, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.049 million mt, up 1.7 percent compared to late September (September 21-30) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of October 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.46 million mt, increasing by 5.0 percent compared to October 10.


