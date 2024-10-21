 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 0.7 percent week-on-week

Monday, 21 October 2024 01:26:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on October 19, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.631 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 73.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on October 19, 2024, is up 0.7 percent from the previous week ending October 12, 2024, when production was 1.620 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 72.9 percent.

Production was 1.664 million net tons in the week ending October 19, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 72.4 percent. The current week production represents a 2.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through October 19, 2024, was 71.069 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is down 1.8 percent from the 72.337 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output down 1.09 percent in Sept from Aug, rise expected for Oct

18 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.7% in early October, stocks also up

18 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent week-on-week

14 Oct | Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports higher steel production for January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.3% in late September, stocks down

14 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine sees 21.9 percent rise in pig iron output in January-September

09 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 2.4 percent week-on-week

07 Oct | Steel News

Mexico sees declines in liquid steel production in August

04 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-September

02 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production down 3.6 percent week-on-week

30 Sep | Steel News