﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s Kobe Steel sees higher net profit in FY 2023-24

Thursday, 09 May 2024 15:39:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial and operational results for the fiscal year 2023-24 ended March 31.

For the given period, Kobe Steel has reported a net profit of JPY 109.5 billion ($702.41 million), increasing from the net profit of JPY 72.5 billion recorded in the previous financial year, while its net sales revenues for the full financial year amounted to JPY 2.54 trillion ($16.3 billion), rising by 2.9 percent year on year.

In the same year, Kobe Steel produced 5.97 million mt of crude steel, down by 0.2 percent year on year, while its total sales volume fell by 0.3 percent to 4.69 million mt, compared to 4.98 million mt recorded in the previous financial year, partly due to the refurbishment of its steel plate finishing mill.

According to Kobe Steel, in the financial year 2023-24 its steel exports declined by eight percent to 1.04 million mt, while its domestic sales fell by 4.9 percent to 3.66 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

The company said that it expects its crude steel output and steel sales volume to amount to 6 million mt and 4.8 million mt respectively in FY 2024-25. In addition, Kobe Steel expects to report a net profit of JPY 120 billion ($770.5 million) and net sales revenues of JPY 2.66 trillion ($17.1 billion) for the current fiscal year.


Tags: Crude Steel Japan Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports Kobe Steel 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.8% in late April, inventory down 12.34%

09 May | Steel News

Japan’s JFE Steel sees increased net profit in FY 2023-24

08 May | Steel News

India’s RINL achieves 20 percent increase in crude steel output in April

08 May | Steel News

US Steel reports lower net earnings in Q1, commissions new coating line

07 May | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.5 percent week-on-week

07 May | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB posts lower net profit and revenues for Q1

03 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

TCUD: Import share in Turkey’s steel consumption falls to 40.7% in March

02 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees lower net profit and sales revenues in Q1

02 May | Steel News

Vale, BHP and Samarco offer $25.4 billion in repairs for dam collapse 

30 Apr | Steel News