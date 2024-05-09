﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.8% in late April, inventory down 12.34%

Thursday, 09 May 2024 10:23:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late April (April 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1994 million mt, up 3.8 percent compared to mid-April (April 11-20) this year.

In mid-April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1188 million mt, up 0.33 percent compared to early April (April 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased significantly. As of April 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.881 million mt, decreasing by 2.2351 million mt or 12.34 percent compared to April 20.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees lower net profit and sales revenues in Q1

02 May | Steel News

Somanath Tripathy at IREPAS: India’s total scrap consumption to increase to 35.6 million mt in 2024

29 Apr | Steel News

Roman Perepelytsia at IREPAS: Steel consumption in Ukraine approaches pre-war levels

29 Apr | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 6.0 percent in January-March

25 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.33% in mid-April, inventory down 0.75%

24 Apr | Steel News

World crude steel output down 4.3 percent in March

23 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 2.9 percent in Q1

19 Apr | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News