CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.8% in late April, inventory down 12.34%

Thursday, 09 May 2024 10:23:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late April (April 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1994 million mt, up 3.8 percent compared to mid-April (April 11-20) this year.

In mid-April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1188 million mt, up 0.33 percent compared to early April (April 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased significantly. As of April 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.881 million mt, decreasing by 2.2351 million mt or 12.34 percent compared to April 20.