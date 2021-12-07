Colombian crude steel output increases 35.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 01:51:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel output in November rose 35.9 percent, year-over-year, and 3.6 percent, month-over-month, to 130,050 mt, said the local Committee of Steel Producers (ANDI-CPA).

Colombian long finished steel production in October was 143,648 mt, 43.6 percent up, year-over-year, but 2 percent down, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to October this year, Colombian crude steel output reached 1.12 million mt, 23.5 percent up, year-over-year.

ANDI-CPA said Colombian longs finished steel output in the January-October period totaled 1.3 million mt, 43.8 percent up, also on a year-over-year analysis.