﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombian crude steel output increases 35.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 01:51:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Colombian crude steel output in November rose 35.9 percent, year-over-year, and 3.6 percent, month-over-month, to 130,050 mt, said the local Committee of Steel Producers (ANDI-CPA).

Colombian long finished steel production in October was 143,648 mt, 43.6 percent up, year-over-year, but 2 percent down, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to October this year, Colombian crude steel output reached 1.12 million mt, 23.5 percent up, year-over-year.

ANDI-CPA said Colombian longs finished steel output in the January-October period totaled 1.3 million mt, 43.8 percent up, also on a year-over-year analysis.


Tags: Colombia  South America  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Dec

Argentinian crude steel output rises 17.1 percent in October
24 Nov

Brazil’s Votorantim to sell stake at Colombian steelmaker Acerias Paz del Rio
23 Nov

Peruvian rebar sales volumes increase 7.2 percent in September
18 Nov

ArcelorMittal Brazil supplying steel to local soccer arena
16 Nov

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline again in September