Thursday, 11 March 2021 19:40:37 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel production in January rose 3.2 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the Colombian Committee of Steel Producers (CPA).

According to CPA, Colombian crude steel output in January was 107,653 mt, up from 104,312 mt in January 2020.

CPA said Colombian longs finished steel production in the first month of the year totaled 111,813 mt, 7.5 percent up, year-over-year.