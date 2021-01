Colombian crude steel output increases in November and December

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 21:36:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombia saw crude steel output in the last two months of 2020 increase, both on a year-over-year basis, according to data released by the Committee of Steel Producers (CPA).

Colombian crude steel output in November 2020 rose 41.5 percent, year-over-year, to 121,409 mt. The same trend was also seen in December 2020, when output reached 115,000 mt, up from 96,931 mt in December 2019.

Colombian longs finished steel production in November 2020 grew 19.7 percent, year-over-year, to 119,825 mt. Longs finished steel output in December 2020 was 122,513 mt, 38.6 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the full-year of 2020, Colombian crude steel production totaled 1.14 million mt, 13.8 percent down, year-over-year, due to Covid-19. Colombian longs finished steel output in 2020 fell 13.2 percent, year-over-year, to 1.15 million mt.