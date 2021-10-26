﻿
Colombian crude steel output in September increases 21.7 percent

Tuesday, 26 October 2021
       

Colombian crude steel production in September rose 21.7 percent, year-over-year, to 125,509 mt, according to a report from the local Committee of Steel Producers (ANDI-CPA). On a monthly basis, crude steel output rose 6.4 percent in September, from 117,908 mt in August this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to September totaled 997,467 mt, 22.1 percent up, year-over-year.

Colombian longs finished steel output in September totaled 146,713 mt, 28.3 percent up, year-over-year, and 1.3 percent up, month-over-month. As for the accumulated period of January to September this year, Colombian finished longs steel production reached 1.17 million mt, 43.9 percent up, year-over-year.


