Colombian crude steel output decreases in October

Monday, 14 December 2020 20:11:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Colombian crude steel production in October fell 22.6 percent, year-over-year, to 95,699 mt, according to a report from the Committee of Steel Producers (CPA).

Colombian crude steel output in the accumulated period of January to October reached 912,497 mt, 20.6 percent down, year-over-year.

CPA said Colombian crude steel production in 2020 was heavily impacted by Covid-19, which resulted in output totals of 33,089 mt in April and 65,156 mt in May this year.

Colombian longs finished steel output in October was 100,002 mt, 15.5 percent down, year-over-year. As for the Jan-Oct period, Colombian longs finished steel production decreased 20.1 percent, year-over-year, to 916,325 mt.


