Colombian crude steel output declines in September

Thursday, 12 November 2020 21:17:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Colombian crude steel production in September fell 11.3 percent, year-over-year, to 103,092 mt, the Colombian Committee of Steel Producers (CPA) said. Production in September also dropped 8.8 percent, month-over-month, from 113,033 mt in August.

Colombian longs finished steel output in September totaled 114,348 mt, 3.2 percent down, year-over-year, and 1.6 percent down, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to September, Colombian crude steel production declined 20.4 percent, year-over-year, to 816,798 mt. Colombian longs finished output in the Jan-Sep period was 816,323 mt, 20.6 percent down, year-over-year.


