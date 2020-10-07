﻿
Colombian crude steel output declines in August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020
       

Colombian crude steel output in August fell 1.6 percent, year-over-year, to 113,033 mt, according to the Colombian Committee of Steel Producers (CPA). On a monthly basis, production in August rose 4.1 percent, month-over-month, from 108,498 mt in July this year.

CPA said longs finished steel production in August was 116,262 mt, 4.2 percent up, year-over-year, but 1.3 percent down, month-over-month.

As for the accumulated period of January to August, Colombian crude steel output reached 713,706 mt, down from 910,202 mt in the same period of the year prior. Colombian longs finished steel output in the January-August period fell 22.8 percent, year-over-year, to 701,975 mt.  


