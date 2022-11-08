﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Coal exports from Australia's Gladstone rise up in October from September

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 16:41:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Following a decline during the three previous months, in October coal exports from Australia’s Gladstone port have increased. According to Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) data, in October thermal and metallurgical coal exports from Gladstone amounted to 5.25 million mt, up 21.2 percent month on month and almost in line with export volumes in October last year. In particular, supplies to Japan in the given month accounted for 26 percent of the total value of the exports, while Taiwan and South Korea accounted for 21.5 percent and 19.5 percent shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of the current year, coal exports from Gladstone port totaled 51.488 million mt. 


Tags: Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Coal exports from Queensland increase by three percent in September

20 Oct | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 51.1 percent in Sept from Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 0.3 percent in Sept from Aug

17 Oct | Steel News

Australia’s metallurgical coal prices expected to ease in 2024

07 Oct | Steel News

Australia forecasts easing of iron ore export earnings in FY 2022-23 amid lower price expectations

06 Oct | Steel News

Coal exports from Australia's Gladstone port decline further in September

06 Oct | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland rebound in August, still down year on year

21 Sep | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 97.3 percent in August from July

19 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 2.3 percent in August from July

16 Sep | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 7.1 percent in July from June

17 Aug | Steel News