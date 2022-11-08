Coal exports from Australia's Gladstone rise up in October from September

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 16:41:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Following a decline during the three previous months, in October coal exports from Australia’s Gladstone port have increased. According to Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) data, in October thermal and metallurgical coal exports from Gladstone amounted to 5.25 million mt, up 21.2 percent month on month and almost in line with export volumes in October last year. In particular, supplies to Japan in the given month accounted for 26 percent of the total value of the exports, while Taiwan and South Korea accounted for 21.5 percent and 19.5 percent shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of the current year, coal exports from Gladstone port totaled 51.488 million mt.