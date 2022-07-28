China’s imports of flat steel down 15.5 percent in H1

Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:03:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China imported 4.458 million mt of flat steel, down 15.5 percent year on year, accounting for 77.2 percent of the overall steel import volume. In particular, in the first half this year, the imports of medium thickness wide steel strip and cold rolled steel sheet rose by 1.5 percent and 23.2 percent, year on year, while imports of special steel and stainless steel declined by 8.0 percent and rose by 19.6 percent, year on year, respectively.

In June alone, China imported 661,000 mt of flat steel, down 1.0 percent month on month, with the declining pace slower than for other categories of steel, and accounting for 83.6 percent of the total steel imports in the given month, up from 73 percent in May. In particular, in June, the imports of medium thickness wide steel strip and cold rolled steel sheet rose by 5.6 percent and 4.2 percent, month on month, while imports of special steel and stainless steel increased by 5.0 percent and 18.0 percent, year on year, respectively. However, in the given month, the imports of cold rolled wide steel strip and ultra-thick steel plate saw big month-on-month decreases of 28.2 percent and 44.4 percent, respectively.

The price gap between Chinese steel and overseas steel contributed to the steel import volumes in June, while the demand from downstream users has not seen significant improvements, and so imports of most products indicated month-on-month rises, though showing year-on-year decreases.