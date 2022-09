Monday, 19 September 2022 11:50:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 30.54 million mt in the January-August period this year, down 6.0 percent year on year, with the declining pace slowing down 1.8 percentage points compared to that recorded in the first seven months of the year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In August alone, China exported 3.81 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 9.6 percent year on year, while down 12.2 percent month on month.