China becomes net importer of stainless steel in January-February

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 10:33:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, China imported 704,900 mt of stainless steel, up 3.73-fold year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. In particular, in February China imported 383,600 mt of stainless steel, an all-time record for a month of February.

In the first two months, stainless steel imported from Indonesia amounted to 618,300 mt, up 8.76-fold year on year.

In the January-February period, China exported 682,400 mt of stainless steel, up 54.38 percent year on year, with China shifting from being a net exporter of stainless steel to being a net importer.


