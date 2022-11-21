China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 8.2% in Oct from Sept, down 6.6% in Jan-Oct

Monday, 21 November 2022 10:22:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October, China exported 3.05 million mt of steel sheet/plate, down 0.3 percent year on year, while up 8.2 percent month on month, according to the Chinese custom authorities. The increase month on month was relatively small, but, taking into account the sharp increases in exports for November-December shipments, the export figures will post stronger rises in the last two months of the year.

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 36.39 million mt in the January-October period this year, down 6.6 percent year on year, with the declining pace slowing down 0.5 percentage points compared to that recorded in the first nine months.