China’s steel sheet and plate exports rebound over 50% in May, down in Jan-May

Monday, 20 June 2022 11:27:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 17.49 million mt in the January-May period this year, down 13.6 percent year on year, with the decrease rate slowing down by 14.3 percentage points compared to that recorded in the first four months, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In May alone, China exported 5.44 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 53.9 percent year on year, while rising by 61.9 percent month on month.

In May, ex-China HRC export prices moved on a declining trend due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions in Shanghai and surrounding regions.