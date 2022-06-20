﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports rebound over 50% in May, down in Jan-May

Monday, 20 June 2022 11:27:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 17.49 million mt in the January-May period this year, down 13.6 percent year on year, with the decrease rate slowing down by 14.3 percentage points compared to that recorded in the first four months, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In May alone, China exported 5.44 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 53.9 percent year on year, while rising by 61.9 percent month on month.

In May, ex-China HRC export prices moved on a declining trend due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions in Shanghai and surrounding regions.


Tags: Hrc Plate Flats China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices fall sharply amid huge local declines

20 Jun | Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel rolls over steel prices for July, though global market weak

20 Jun | Longs and Billet

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 14.5 percent in Apr from Mar

16 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.0 percent in early June

14 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices edge down slightly

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for July

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-China plate offers stable after decline, sentiment positive

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in late May

06 Jun | Steel News