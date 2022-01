Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:25:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, China exported 4.4062 million mt of stainless steel, up 28.95 percent year on year, while it imported 2.8338 million mt, up 57.01 percent year on year, according to the latest Chinese customs data.

In December 2021 alone, China exported 442,900 mt of stainless steel, up 12.39 percent month on month, while rising by 16.61 percent year on year. In the given month, China imported 270,400 mt of stainless steel, up 13.68 percent month on month, while rising by 24.47 percent year on year.