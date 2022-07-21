China’s steel sheet and plate exports down 9.2% in June from May, down 10% in H1

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:20:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 22.42 million mt in the January-June period this year, down 10 percent year on year, with the declining pace slowing down 3.6 percentage points compared to that recorded in the first five months, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In June alone, China exported 4.94 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 5.7 percent year on year, while down 9.2 percent month on month.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, Chinese steel became more competitive.