﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s HRC output up 19.2% in Aug, rising much faster than in July

Friday, 18 September 2020 12:40:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 15.778 million mt, up 19.2 percent year on year, which was 11.2 percentage points faster than the increase rate in July.

Average local HRC prices in China increased by around 2.5 percent during the month in question mainly owing to the hike in prices in early August, according to the SteelOrbis data. Prices have started to decline in September, which will likely limit production of HRC to some extent.

In the January-August period of this year, China’s HRC production rose by 8.6 percent year on year to 110.32 million mt.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in August reached 3.269 million mt, up by 5.3 percent year on year, which was 6.0 percentage points slower than the growth rate recorded in July.

CRC production rose by 0.7 percent year on year to 23.938 million mt in the January-August period of the current year.


Tags: flats  crc  China  production  Far East  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Sep

Inventories of main finished steel products in China up 0.6%, driven by HRC and rebar
11  Sep

Baosteel raises local flats prices for October, indicating outlook not so bad
09  Sep

Ex-China CRC prices stronger despite weaker HRC and falling futures
25  Aug

Inventories of five main finished steel products in China down 1.9% in mid-Aug
24  Aug

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-August