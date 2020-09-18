China’s HRC output up 19.2% in Aug, rising much faster than in July

Friday, 18 September 2020 12:40:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 15.778 million mt, up 19.2 percent year on year, which was 11.2 percentage points faster than the increase rate in July.

Average local HRC prices in China increased by around 2.5 percent during the month in question mainly owing to the hike in prices in early August, according to the SteelOrbis data. Prices have started to decline in September, which will likely limit production of HRC to some extent.

In the January-August period of this year, China’s HRC production rose by 8.6 percent year on year to 110.32 million mt.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in August reached 3.269 million mt, up by 5.3 percent year on year, which was 6.0 percentage points slower than the growth rate recorded in July.

CRC production rose by 0.7 percent year on year to 23.938 million mt in the January-August period of the current year.