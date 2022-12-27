﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s HRC output up 4.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:04:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 171.16 million mt, up 4.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production reached 38.701 million mt, down 4.3 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 14.85 million mt and 3.391 million mt, up 15 percent and down 15 percent, year on year, respectively.

In November, HRC prices have seen a gradually increasing trend amid stimulus policies being issued by the government to boost real estate industry and the easing of Covid-19 measures.


Tags: Hrc Crc Flats China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Pakistani CRC and HDG mills hike prices again, deals for import HRC still sporadic on weak demand

27 Dec | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.1 percent in mid-Dec

27 Dec | Steel News

US flat rolled steel buyers “trending cautious” with their buys

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flats prices firm in Turkey despite insufficient demand

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkish retail flats prices increase, business activities still weak

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices down slightly amid negative effect of new Covid wave

21 Dec | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats producer still offering, closes BF due to maintenance and unfavorable environment

20 Dec | Flats and Slab

SEAISI: ASEAN countries’ finished steel imports mostly rise in 2021, only Vietnam sees drop

19 Dec | Steel News

Will the second US flat rolled steel price increase gain traction?

16 Dec | Flats and Slab