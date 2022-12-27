China’s HRC output up 4.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:04:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 171.16 million mt, up 4.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production reached 38.701 million mt, down 4.3 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 14.85 million mt and 3.391 million mt, up 15 percent and down 15 percent, year on year, respectively.

In November, HRC prices have seen a gradually increasing trend amid stimulus policies being issued by the government to boost real estate industry and the easing of Covid-19 measures.