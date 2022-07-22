China’s HRC output up 1.3 percent in January-June

Friday, 22 July 2022 12:00:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 96.003 million mt, up 1.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production reached 21.407 million mt, up 0.4 percent year on year.

In June alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 16.949 million mt and 3.79 million mt, up 4.6 percent and 1.9 percent, year on year, respectively.

In June, HRC prices indicated a continuous decreasing trend amid sluggish demand from downstream users.