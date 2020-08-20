﻿
English
China’s HRC and CRC output post faster growths in July

Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:10:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 14.689 million mt, up 8.0 percent year on year, which was 4.3 percentage points faster than the increase rate in June.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in July reached 3.334 million mt, up by 11.3 percent year on year, which was 1.2 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in June. 

In the January-July period of this year, China’s HRC production rose by 7.4 percent year on year to 94.808 million mt. Average local HRC prices in China increased by 5 percent in July, according to the SteelOrbis data, despite higher supply locally as healthy demand absorbed volumes. Price fluctuation has been minimal in August so far compared to July.

CRC production fell by 0.1 percent year on year to 20.617 million mt in the January-July period of the current year.


