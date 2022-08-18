China’s HRC output increases by 1.8 percent in January-July

Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:57:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 111.231 million mt, up 1.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production reached 25.057 million mt, up 0.4 percent year on year.

In July alone, China’s HRC and CRC outputs amounted to 15.229 million mt and 3.602 million mt, up 4.6 percent and 3.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, HRC prices moved down first due to slack demand, while they bottomed up from mid-July amid improved sentiments in the HRC market.