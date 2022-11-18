China’s HRC output rises by 3.9 percent in January-October

Friday, 18 November 2022 11:02:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 156.359 million mt, up 3.9 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production came to 35.252 million mt, down 2.5 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 15.787 million mt and 3.404 million mt, up 24.6 percent and down 7.4 percent, year on year, respectively.

In October, HRC prices followed a downtrend as demand was not as good as market players had expected, while prices indicated a rebounding trend in November as China eased Covid-19 restrictions and issued policies to stimulate the real estate industry.