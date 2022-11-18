﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s HRC output rises by 3.9 percent in January-October

Friday, 18 November 2022 11:02:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 156.359 million mt, up 3.9 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production came to 35.252 million mt, down 2.5 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 15.787 million mt and 3.404 million mt, up 24.6 percent and down 7.4 percent, year on year, respectively.

In October, HRC prices followed a downtrend as demand was not as good as market players had expected, while prices indicated a rebounding trend in November as China eased Covid-19 restrictions and issued policies to stimulate the real estate industry.


Tags: Hrc Crc Flats China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46

17 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices move up following local increases, stronger futures

16 Nov | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 6.6% in early Nov

14 Nov | Steel News

US flats prices still searching for a floor

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romanian domestic HRC prices stable despite depressed market 

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flats prices in Turkey finally pulled down by low demand, aggressive imports

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices still pressure as demand fails to improve much

09 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flats prices “still flexible” amidst lackluster market conditions

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.0% in late Oct

04 Nov | Steel News