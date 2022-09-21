﻿
China’s HRC output up 1.3 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:30:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 125.288 million mt, up 1.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 28.079 million mt, down 1.1 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 14.058 million mt and 3.028 million mt, down 1.8 percent and 13.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In August, HRC prices indicated a fluctuating trend amid sluggish demand from downstream users during the traditional offseason. The situation has not improved significantly in September yet.


