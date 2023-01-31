China’s HRC output increases by 4.7 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 11:39:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2022, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 187.8 million mt, up 4.7 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 42.192 million mt, down 7.4 percent year on year.

In December alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 16.64 million mt and 3.527 million mt, up 4.0 percent and down 23.5 percent, year on year, respectively.

In December, HRC prices have moved up first while edging down later due to the approach of the Chinese New Year holiday, which negatively affected the demand for HRC. As for February, HRC prices are expected to indicate a rising trend due to the anticipated improvement in demand.