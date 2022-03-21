China’s HRC output down 3.3 percent in January-February

Monday, 21 March 2022 10:01:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 28.502 million mt, down 3.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Average local HRC prices in China increased at first following the Chinese New Year holiday, though they indicated declines in the latter part of February due to the rapid increases seen previously.

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) output totaled 6.316 million mt, down 0.1 percent year on year.