China's excavator sales increase by 17.8 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 17,138 units, up 25.2 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in July, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 7,306 units, increasing by 17.2 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 9,832 units, up 31.9 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 137,658 units, up 17.8 percent year on year. In particular, in the first seven months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 72,943 units, increasing by 22.3 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 64,715 units, up 13.0 percent year on year.