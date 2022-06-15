China’s crude steel output up in May from Apr, down 8.7% in Jan-May

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 17:58:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 360.87 million mt, 435.02 million mt and 549.31 million mt, decreasing by 5.9 percent, 8.7 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Though the production in China continued to post declines compared to last year due to slower demand and Covid-19 restrictions, some recovery was seen in May compared to April.

In May, China’s outputs of crude steel and finished steel amounted to 96.61 million mt and 122.61 million mt, down 3.5 percent and 2.3 percent year on year, and up 4.1 percent and 6.8 percent month on month, respectively.

At the same time, pig iron production totaled 80.49 million mt In May, up 2.0 percent year on year and up 4.8 percent month on month.