Central Steel & Wire to expand into larger service center in Illinois

Monday, 11 October 2021 20:47:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Ryerson Holding Corporation announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Steel & Wire (CS&W), has signed a lease for a 900,000-square-foot state-of-the-art service center facility in University Park, IL, that will become CSW's headquarters and operational hub.

"This new facility represents an opportunity to modernize and grow our business, underscoring our commitment to the CS&W brand that is proudly more than 110 years in the making and continuing to prosper because of the unwavering support of our customers and my CS&W colleagues," stated CS&W president Jack Barger in a press release.

Ryerson is a Chicago-based value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 3,900 employees in approximately 100 locations.


