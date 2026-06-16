Canadian new vehicle sales up 4.2 percent in April

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in April 2026 totaled 183,921 units, reflecting an increase of 4.2 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 6.0 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in April totaled $10.63 billion, compared to $10.19 billion in March and $10.81 billion in April 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 124,089 units in April at a value of $7.53 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 59,832 units at a value of $3.10 billion.