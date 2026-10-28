Canadian new vehicle sales down 0.8 percent in August

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in August 2026 totaled 174,611 units, reflecting a decrease of 0.8 percent month-on-month and an increase of 4.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in August totaled $9.89 billion, compared to $10.08 billion in July and $9.09 billion in August 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 109,552 units in August at a value of $6.63 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 65,059 units at a value of $3.26 billion.