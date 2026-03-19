Canadian new vehicle sales down 9.9 percent in January 2026 from December

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in January 2026 totaled 114,415 units, reflecting decrease of 9.9 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 5.6 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in January totaled $6.51 million, compared to $7.55 million in December and $6.93 million in January 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 75,092 units in January at a value of $4.46 million, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 39,323 units at a value of $2.04 million.