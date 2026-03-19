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Canadian new vehicle sales down 9.9 percent in January 2026 from December

Thursday, 19 March 2026 09:46:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in January 2026 totaled 114,415 units, reflecting decrease of 9.9 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 5.6 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in January totaled $6.51 million, compared to $7.55 million in December and $6.93 million in January 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 75,092 units in January at a value of $4.46 million, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 39,323 units at a value of $2.04 million.


Tags: Canada North America Automotive 

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