Canadian new vehicle sales down 10.8 percent in December

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 21:14:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in December 2023 totaled 128,193 units, reflecting a decrease of 10.8 percent month-on-month but an increase of 16.3 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in December totaled $7.43 billion, compared to $8.03 billion in November and $6.14 billion in December 2022.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 91,533 units in December at a value of $5.49 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 36,660 units at a value of $1.94 billion.